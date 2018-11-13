Crash involving a semi-truck closes intersection of Escalante Road, Kolb Road on the east side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -The intersection of South Kolb and East Escalante Road has been closed after a semi-truck crashed into a fence in the area, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Traffic lights are also down in the area and the semi is blocking travel on Kolb Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible, as the area may be closed for several hours.
No further information was immediately available.
