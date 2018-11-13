Dance company honors member killed in domestic violence attack

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - “What makes all of this so difficult was she was a part of our family and we couldn’t help her -- even though that’s what we do."
They're a small group of women, promoting a big message.
Together, hoping to speak up for those who may be afraid to do it themselves.
It starts with movement and music.
"Dance is really my way of communicating," said Beth Braun. She founded Esperanza Dance Company to raise awareness for childhood sexual violence - after learning her daughter struggled with it for years without Braun knowing.
The dance company has been a place for people to heal and work through trauma and for dancers to learn how to be peer advocates for those dealing with it.
But within the last year, violence hit close to home.
"We do deal with a lot of types of abuse, but never really domestic abuse. To know that was going on right under our noses was a little frightening," explained Veronica Pasamante, one of the Esperanza Dance Project's dancers.
A member of their own family, Jazmine Willock, was killed in a domestic violence incident back in January.
"None of us knew what she was going through," said Braun.
Police believe her boyfriend at the time shot and killed her, before turning the gun on himself. Willock was 22 years old when she died. It hit her dance family hard.
"It was a loss we all felt. We really came together to support each other. If we weren't able to dance one night because it was too hard, it was okay," explained Samantha Transue, who danced alongside Willock. "She brought a really positive light to our company."
When that light went dark, Transue said the company struggled with how to help and make a difference after tragedy struck.
“The difference we would have wanted to make would have been to have her here with us and safe,” Transue explained.
It's why these dancers will take the stage later this week, to take a stand against domestic abuse.
"She would be proud that we're doing something, regardless if it were for her or not," said Transue.
She and the others want to be doing their part to help others struggling with similar issues.
"It really strengthened our desire to follow through with our mission," said Braun.
The show will be held at 7 p.m. at the Rincon High School Auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 15 - which also happens to be Willock’s 23rd birthday. All they ask for is a $10 donation to go towards Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse. All proceeds collected will go towards the non-profit in Willock’s name.
