FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly & breezy before a warm up!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The coldest temps we’ve seen since February are here and they stick around through the next 24 hours!
Expect highs in the low to mid 60 and overnight lows in the 30s in Tucson with colder temps out east. There is a hard freeze warning in effect from 2-8 a.m. Tuesday for parts of Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Pima counties.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
