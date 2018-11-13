Following national tragedies, Sierra Vista police remind drivers of school zone safety

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A southern Arizona police department is sending drivers a reminder about safety near schools following national tragedies.
The Sierra Vista Police Department said it wants people to be extra careful out on the roads – especially in school zones and near bus stops.
The SVPD said it has received reports of several infractions locally, such as speeding or passing in school zones along with drivers not stopping for buses while kids are loading or unloading.
No one wants to see a tragedy in their hometown.
Monique Carson said she chose to home-school her children and part of the reason is the danger in school zones.
The mother of four said she wants drivers to remember it only takes one second of carelessness to end a life.
“You’re talking about a life, a human life,” Carson said. “Whether it’s an animal, a child or an adult, we really need to take the responsibility of getting behind the wheel more seriously."
The Sierra Vista Unified School District said it wants people to report operational issues with its buses, such as broken brake lights.
