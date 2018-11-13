Fort Bowie National Historic Site sets winter program schedule

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Southeast Arizona Group Superintendent Allen S. Etheridge announced that Fort Bowie National Historic Site (NHS) is offering free guided programs every Tuesday and Saturday from Nov. 13 through April 2. Join a ranger as you “Hike Through History” and discover the stories that unfold as you navigate the 1.5 mile trail to the ruins of old Fort Bowie and the park visitor center.
Meet at the Fort Bowie NHS trailhead on Apache Pass Road at 10 am for this 2.5 hour program. The walk will cover a variety of topics from Apache culture to the establishment of Fort Bowie. Participants may hike the 1.5 miles back to the parking lot at their leisure. All programs are free of charge and offer a great way to learn more about the rich history preserved at Fort Bowie NHS.
Schools and other groups seeking a ranger-led program should call the park in advance to make reservations. Mobility impaired individuals who are unable to complete a 3-mile hike may call 520-847-2500 ext.25 for alternate directions to the visitor center.
The park is open every day from sunrise to sunset. The visitor center is open daily from 8:30 am to 4 pm. Directions to the trailhead on Apache Pass Road and alternate directions to the visitor center are on the park website, www.nps.gov/fobo.
For additional questions and information, contact the visitor center staff at 520-847 2500 ext. 25.
