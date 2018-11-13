Haze over Tucson not caused by California fires

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The haze over Tucson has many asking if the smoke from the California wildfires are blowing our way.
Fortunately, Tucson is not being affected by the smoke from the wildfires, however, windy conditions in Tucson are kicking up dust and sending it into the air. The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) has issued a health watch. The wind is carrying dust from as far as the Wilcox Playa and blowing it west.
PDEQ says the skies could still remain hazy tomorrow and advise those who are sensitive to dust to stay indoors to reduce risk of exposure.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.