PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult from Green Valley

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 92-year-old Alicia Patterson, a vulnerable adult from Green Valley.
Patterson was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at Rocky's Shell gas station on Abrego Road in Green Valley. She was last seen driving a gold Toyota Avalon with AZ license plate 894CYZ.
She is described as 5-foot-4 tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing light blue jogging pants, a maroon sweatshirt, gray loafers.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
