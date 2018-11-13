PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult from Green Valley

November 12, 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for 92-year-old Alicia Patterson, a vulnerable adult from Green Valley.

Patterson was last seen at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at Rocky's Shell gas station on Abrego Road in Green Valley. She was last seen driving a gold Toyota Avalon with AZ license plate 894CYZ.

She is described as 5-foot-4 tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing light blue jogging pants, a maroon sweatshirt, gray loafers.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

