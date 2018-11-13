Red-carpet fanfare dropped amid deadly California fires

Fires burn toward the pacific ocean as seen Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, from a helicopter over Santa Monica, Calif. Flames driven by powerful winds torched dozens of hillside homes in Southern California, burning parts of tony Calabasas and mansions in Malibu and forcing tens of thousands of people — including some celebrities — to flee as the fire marched across the Santa Monica Mountains toward the sea. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) (AP)