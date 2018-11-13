The Red Cross needs blood donations

Blood donations have helped save many lives including 11-year-old Kylee Durham, who has a rare type of vascular tumor in her right jaw bone. When her tumor ruptured in August, the hemorrhage caused Kylee to lose so much blood that she needed two units of blood before an emergency embolization surgery to stop the bleeding. She required additional transfusions during the surgery and received a total of eight units of blood, which is equivalent to the average of an adult over a 12 hour period. “If it weren’t for blood donors, my daughter would not be alive,” said Kylee’s mother, Brittany Durham.