The Red Cross needs blood donations

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage this season after a downfall in donations in September and October.
“This time of year, as many give thanks for family, friends and good health, it’s important to remember that patients across the country cannot survive without your generosity,” says Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Biomedical Services. The holidays typically see a decline in donors, however, blood and platelet donors are urgently needed to avoid delays in medical treatments this season. During September and October, the Red Cross collected over 21,000 fewer blood and platelet donations than what hospitals required. An additional 4,300 blood drives will be needed nationally throughout December, January, and February to help the stop the shortage from continuing through the winter.
Blood donations have helped save many lives including 11-year-old Kylee Durham, who has a rare type of vascular tumor in her right jaw bone. When her tumor ruptured in August, the hemorrhage caused Kylee to lose so much blood that she needed two units of blood before an emergency embolization surgery to stop the bleeding. She required additional transfusions during the surgery and received a total of eight units of blood, which is equivalent to the average of an adult over a 12 hour period. “If it weren’t for blood donors, my daughter would not be alive,” said Kylee’s mother, Brittany Durham.
Donating blood is important because it plays a key role in saving a life. Blood donors of all types, especially O and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to donate at RedCrossBlood.org, on the Blood Donor App, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those interested in hosting a blood drive can learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive this winter by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.