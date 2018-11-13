Salvation Army kicking off Red Kettle, Bell ringing program

By Tucson News Now | November 12, 2018 at 10:00 PM MST - Updated November 12 at 10:00 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Everyone has heard the bells and seen the red kettle, a sort of 'ringing' in for the holiday season. On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Salvation Army will kick off the 125th annual Red Kettle drive at the Fry's Food Store at 3770 West Ina Road.

Guest speakers for the ceremony will include Marana Mayor Ed Honea and Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier

This ceremony initiates the bell ringing program in front of businesses across Tucson that helps raise funds for those less fortunate. Money that is donated during the Bell Ringing program goes directly to serving those in need.

According to the Salvation Army some of the Tucson stats from the program are:

  • 58,582 meals served
  • 2,593 individuals received shelter services 
  • 336 Veterans served—men and women
  • 600 families helped with utility assistance 

For more information about becoming a Bell Ringer, please click the following link https://volunteer.usawest.org/OpportunityDetail.aspx?ID=3643. Bell ringing runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 24.

