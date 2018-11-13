Marana school bus involved in crash on northwest side

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A school bus from Marana was involved in a two-vehicle accident on the northwest side of Tucson Tuesday, Nov. 13.
Captain Brian Keeley, spokesman for the Northwest Fire District, said the bus and a car were involved in an accident near the intersection of Linda Vista and Hartman Lane.
Keeley said there were 12 students and eight adults on the bus and none were injured.
The Marana Unified School District said the students were put on another bus and transported to school.
Keeley said the driver of the car was not seriously hurt.
