36th El Tour de Tucson happening this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - This weekend, the 36th annual El Tour de Tucson will kick off on Saturday Nov. 17, 2018.
The race will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Over 9,000 bicyclists are expected to ride in this year’s event and major intersections in the area will be shut down at various times of day to assist the safety of cyclists as well as the safety of motorists.
The 50 mile course will begin at Udall Park at 7200 East Tanque Verde Rd at 10:30 a.m.
