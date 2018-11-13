Tips to protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The coldest temps we’ve seen since February are here and they stick around for a couple of days!
Expect highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s in Tucson with colder temps out east.
There is a hard freeze warning in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 for parts of Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Pima counties.
That mean it’s time to take steps to protect the P’s - people, pets, plants and pipes - from the cold.
Here are a few suggestions:
- Avoid leaving heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.
- Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.
- Don't use extension cords with space heaters.
- Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.
- Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than smaller dogs.
- And if it is difficult to keep your cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.
- Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.
- Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.
- Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap.
- Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.
- Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.
