Tips to protect people, pets, plants, pipes in a freeze
By Tucson News Now | November 12, 2018 at 9:30 PM MST - Updated November 12 at 10:02 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The coldest temps we’ve seen since February are here and they stick around for a couple of days!

Expect highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s in Tucson with colder temps out east.

There is a hard freeze warning in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13 for parts of Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Pima counties.

That mean it’s time to take steps to protect the P’s - people, pets, plants and pipes - from the cold.

Here are a few suggestions:

PEOPLE

  • Avoid leaving heaters unattended, especially when leaving home.
  • Keep clothing, other fabrics and combustibles away from heaters.
  • Don't use extension cords with space heaters.

PETS

  • Provide shelter and warm bedding for pets or bring them indoors.
  • Keep in mind that smaller dogs are less tolerant of the cold than smaller dogs.
  • And if it is difficult to keep your cats inside your home, at least provide a small shelter where they can stay.

PLANTS

  • Cover plants, preferably before sunset, or bring them inside.
  • Water your potted plants. Soil holds more heat when wet.
  • Plants with fleshy petals retain more water, making them more susceptible to freezing. You can help protect them and smaller plants by draping them loosely with plastic, a sheet, blanket or burlap.
  • Annuals like begonias and impatiens can start having problems at 55 degrees. Cover them with pine straw, bark, leaves or another type of mulch.

PIPES

  • Cover and insulate exterior pipes and faucets to keep them from freezing and bursting.

