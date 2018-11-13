Tucson hosts 99th annual Veterans Day parade

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It was a beautiful day as the Tucson community thanked and honored veterans Monday afternoon.
The downtown streets along the route were lined with children and adults, all waiting for the Tucson Veterans Day Parade.
The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. and lasted about an hour and a half.
There were 101 entries in today’s parade, from floats to bands and military vehicles - veterans took over the streets of downtown Tucson.
Each branch of the military was represented at the parade.
