Border mayor worries razor wire sends wrong message

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The mayor of Douglas is all for securing and protecting the U.S. - Mexico border, but he worries the recent addition of razor wire in his town will send the wrong message to the other half of a bi-national community.
Mayor Robert Uribe is already doing damage control after calls from his counterparts in Agua Prieta, Mexico. He said they worried something was wrong or something had changed between their towns. He explains that it's the work of the federal government, not the longtime amicable local ones.
"Its not really who we are as Americans, as far as Douglas and the relationship that we've had for so many years," he said.
The addition is aggressive and sends the wrong message to families and individuals who regularly cross into the United States to shop or see family. Laura Ortega, of La Familia, estimates 80 percent of her business comes from international customers. Her store has been a part of Douglas since 1976. Uribe considers Ortega an inspiration.
"She is that shining star that keeps our community together," he said.
Uribe would rather have more shining stars than razor wires. Some new businesses have opened up in town, but Douglas still has more empty storefronts than full ones. Town leaders recently passed an ordinance to return sales tax to business owners who reinvest in the arts and culture district, according to Uribe.
He said the town has been proactive in trying to attract investors and convince the federal government to support the border community outside of the border wall and port of entry.
"The narrative of a five-year plan, the narrative of 'yes it's coming'...I mean, when?," he asked. "That's the frustrating part, because everyone here wants jobs."
The mayor would like some support with infrastructure as well. He said semis hauling produce from Mexico roll through the port, past Douglas and town leaders are left with the task of maintaining the heavily-traveled roads.
Regardless of what comes to town next, the mayor said he has hope.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.