BP agents stop more than 650 people attempting to cross into the U.S. over the last 2 days

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It has been a busy two days for U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Yuma sector, as more than 654 people have surrendered to the agents on Monday and Tuesday.
Groups have been made up of families or unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala. According to a CBP news release the groups are not believed to be associated with the large caravan that is moving through Mexico.
The groups illegally entered the U.S. on both sides of the San Luis Port of Entry, where there is outdated border wall infrastructure, according to the CBP release.
Large numbers have even started to illegally cross shallow portions of the Colorado River near Yuma, as a group of 55 people did on Monday night. According to CBP the group, made up of people from Central America waded across the river near County 9th Street and surrendered to agents after walking around vehicle barriers.
Year to date apprehensions in Yuma Sector are up over 150 percent compared to this date in Fiscal Year 2018. Total Fiscal Year 2018 numbers were more than double total Fiscal Year 2017 numbers.
