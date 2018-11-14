Fire calls within minutes of one another, but on opposite sides of city keep Tucson Fire crews busy

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to two fires that began within minutes of one another, but occurred on different sides of the city.
The first fire TFD responded to was at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of East Pima. According to a TFD news release crews at Station 7 noticed smoke coming from the house, while they were still at the station and advised they were responding to the fire.
Firefighters at the scene learned that the home owner had started his furnace for the first time this season, minutes prior to the fire starting.
It took crews 22 minutes to get the fire under control and thankfully no injuries to the residents or firefighters was reported. Though several dogs were treated by TFD paramedics for smoke inhalation.
The fire displaced three people and nine dogs, the family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
TFD crews responded to a second fire at 5:09 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Old Nogales Highway for an auto repair shop and wood shop.
It took 23 firefighters just seven minutes to get the fire under control. According to TFD the fire was primarily located in the exterior of both shops.
No injuries to the public or firefighters was reported.
According to TFD the cause of both fires is under investigation and the extent of damages has not yet been determined.
