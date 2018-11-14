FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps on their way up!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - After a very cold start to the week, temperatures will be warming back up into the 70s just in time for the weekend!
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.