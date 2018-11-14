Lincoln museum backers seek money to keep Illinois artifacts

Dr. Carla Knorowski, in white jacket at table, chief financial officer of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Foundation, answers questions Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill., from Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, during a House tourism committee hearing looking into the value of a Lincoln collection purchased by the foundation and the loan to pay for it after questions have been raised about the historical authenticity of a stovepipe hat believed to have been owned by Abraham Lincoln. (Rich Saal/The State Journal-Register via AP) (AP)