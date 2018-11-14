Local group reacts to hate crime stats

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Southern Arizona Aids Foundation (SAAF) is concerned about the reports of hate crimes locally and nationally that are on the rise.
There were 7,175 reported hate crimes last year, up from 6,121 in 2016. The FBI’s annual hate crimes report defines hate crimes as those motivated by bias based on a person’s race, religion or sexual orientation, among other categories, according to an AP article.
In Tucson so far this year, 15 hate crimes have been reported. Of those, seven of the victims were targeted because they were gay, lesbian or transgender.
SAAF has a program, called the Anti-Violence project. It has been around for several years. They help people facing multiple levels of violence.
For more information about the program, please click the following link: https://saaf.org/
The FBI says although the number of attacks has increased, so has the number of law enforcement agencies reporting data on hate crimes. About 1,000 additional police agencies reported information in 2017 compared with previous years, the FBI said.
