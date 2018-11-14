State Forestry: Wildfire forces evacuations near Elgin

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A fire burning southeast of Elgin in Santa Cruz, County has resulted in the evacuation of the area.
According to a tweet from AZ State Forestry, about 30 people were forced out of the area near Babacomari Ranch, which is southeast of the 1,000-acre fire.
Multiple engines are headed to the scene, including crews from the Sonoita-Elgin, Green Valley and Rio Rico fire districts, Patagonia Volunteer Fire & Rescue, AZ State Fire, the DOC Crew and US Forest Service.
According to information from Rio Rico Fire District, the fire is burning in grass at Research Range. Rio Rico, however, said there were no road closures or evacuations ordered. People are asked to avoid the area.
