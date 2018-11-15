Former Tucson HDS school director sentenced for embezzling from students

Knapp had previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud ad federal student aid fraud. In his plea agreement, Knapp admitted that while employed by HDS between 2008 and 2015, he stole over $905,000 by intercepting or fraudulantly generating more than 400 checks payable to third parties that he deposited to a bank account he owned after adding forged endorsements. Most of the stolen checks were payable to HDS students or funds taken from the HDS to pay ficticious obligations that Knapp had created in the books records.