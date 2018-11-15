Former Tucson HDS school director sentenced for embezzling from students

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - 71-year-old Robert Alan Knapp, former director of HDS Truck Driving Institute in Tucson was sentenced today to 48 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Rosemary Màrquez.
Knapp had previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud ad federal student aid fraud. In his plea agreement, Knapp admitted that while employed by HDS between 2008 and 2015, he stole over $905,000 by intercepting or fraudulantly generating more than 400 checks payable to third parties that he deposited to a bank account he owned after adding forged endorsements. Most of the stolen checks were payable to HDS students or funds taken from the HDS to pay ficticious obligations that Knapp had created in the books records.
The court also ordered Knapp to pay restitution to all the identified victims and make monthly payments during a 5-year term following his release from prison.
The investigation in this case was conducted by the Department of Education, Office of Inspector General and the Pima Sheriff’s Department. The prosecution was handled by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson.
