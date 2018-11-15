Friend of suspected Pittsburgh synagogue shooter arrested on gun charge

(CNN) – A person who was friends on social media with the suspected Pittsburgh synagogue shooter has a different ending to his story – because his family went to the authorities, who acted quickly.
Less than a week after the massacre of 11 worshipers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, the FBI received a call warning them about two brothers in Washington, D.C., based on the brothers being “heavily involved in the ‘Alt-Right’ movement.”
The eldest brother was connected to the Pittsburgh shooting suspect.
Days later, one brother was dead. The other had been arrested on a charge of illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Newly released arrest records show family members warned the FBI that siblings Jeffrey and Edward Clark “openly discussed killing Jews and black people.”
They also “believed that there would be a race revolution, and they wanted to expedite it.”
The eldest brother, 30-year-old Jeffrey, who is currently being held without bond, was active on Gab, the same controversial social media site where suspected synagogue shooter Robert Bowers posted, “I’m going in,” minutes before the massacre.
The FBI said the two were friends online.
Jeffrey Clark later posted that the victims “got shot by the hero #RobertBowers … and every last one of them deserved exactly what happened to them and so much worse.”
"We saw the worst massacre of American Jews in American history this past month by a loner, and that is where a lot of the danger is,” said Brian Levin, director for the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism. “It's not that these anti-Semites are growing significantly, but they're more emboldened, they’re more public and those who are unstable feel that they can act out."
The synagogue attack occurred just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Less than 3 hours later, Jeffrey Clark’s younger brother, 23-year-old Edward, shot and killed himself in a Washington, D.C., park, according to the FBI.
Police recovered a pistol and two additional magazines of ammunition.
Edward Clark’s family told the FBI: “He may have been planning to commit an act of violence on the day that he died.”
"We're seeing a more emboldened set of white nationalists who are running for public office and getting engaged in large rallies,” Levin said. “We're also seeing an increase in bigotry on the internet, and that increase dovetails many times with increases that we're seeing in hate crime."
According to an affidavit, both Clark brothers attended the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, where anti-Semitic chants and Nazi symbolism filled the streets – and where Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed.
District of Columbia records show the brothers owned four registered guns.
In addition, FBI agents also recovered two boxes of AR-15 rifle conversion kits and four high-capacity AR-15 magazines.
In a disturbing second post on Gab following the synagogue massacre, Jeffrey Clark warned: “Get used to it, libtards. This is a dry run for things to come.”
