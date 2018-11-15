Military presence increasing at the Nogales Border

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - People crossing the border at the Mariposa Port of Entry and at the DeConcini Port of Entry are seeing more of a military presence.
This is all part of “Operation Secure the Line”, as Customs and Border Protection prepares for a caravan of migrants from Central America that could rush the border.
The soldiers continue to install razor wire at the fence at both ports. Other soldiers are working directly at the port.
On Wednesday, Nov. 14 soldiers could be seen getting out of humvees and taking equipment off trucks.
For the folks that cross the border on a daily basis, it is very unusual to see so many soldiers at the border.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.