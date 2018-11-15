Salvation Army to host 34th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - For the first time the Salvation Army Hospitality House will be hosting this annual free meal to celebrate Thanksgiving.
To bring the meal to the community the Salvation Army has partnered with St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Pima Community College, and the Westin La Paloma.
More than 250 local volunteers will be on hand to help prepare and cook the traditional Thanksgiving meal including turkeys and holiday sides. Entertainment while everyone is eating will be provided by Kids Unlimited, a singing and dancing group.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to visit our facility and see how The Salvation Army serves the people of Tucson. This could not be done without the year-round support we receive from our community, thank you,” said Captain David Oh, Area Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Tucson.
The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22 at the Salvation Army Hospitality House at 1002 North Main Avenue, near Speedway.
Donations are still being accepted at the Hospitality House as well.
Food donations the dinner is in need of are turkeys, canned green beans, instant box potatoes, butter, already cooked assorted pies, yams, eggs, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, loafs of bread, brown gravy, cartons of milk, and gallons of milk.
For more information about volunteering or making a financial contribution, please contact The Hospitality House at (520) 795-9671 or visit the website: salvationarmytucson.org/thanksgiving-2018
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.