Santa, helpers begin answering letters from around the world

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Santa Claus is already answering letters from children around the world, or at least a special Santa in Himmelpfort, Germany is.
Letters are being sent to a special post office in the German town, with the longest letter journey coming from South Africa. According to Germany's Deutsche Post, they have already received 12,000 letters.
All letters received between now and Dec. 16 will be personally answered by Santa or one of his 20 helpers. Christmas wishes so far range from the traditional - games and books, to high tech - smartphones and tablets.
Those interested in a letter from this special Santa should get their letters into the mail before Dec. 16 using the following address:
Don't forget to make sure your return address on it.
In 2017 the post office received 264,000 letters!
