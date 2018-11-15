Video shows suspected smuggler cutting newly installed wire on border fence near Yuma

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A newly released video from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a suspected smuggler cutting the newly installed concertina wire west of the San Luis Port of Entry in the Yuma Sector.
The wire had been installed just a couple of days before the video was taken.
According to CBP agents responded to the scene when a communications center camera operator called, and the man fled the area, heading back into Mexico.
Cameras were set to keep an eye on the area, but a hole appeared and several others came across the fence and gave up to agents in the area.
CBP is reporting the hole was repaired, though the man was caught on camera, he was never apprehended.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.