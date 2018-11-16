Black “Fur Day” deals happening at PACC

PACC will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but on Friday, Nov. 23, the shelter will open from noon to 5 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived for any pet with black fur, ages four months and up. The deal is good for any pet with black fur, even if they only have one black spot. The prices for the pets will be reduced 50% and a $19 licencing fee will apply to dogs. The hope is to clear out the shelter before the holidays through adoption and fostering. Families looking to do bonding can take a dog out for the day through the daytrips program. You can foster for a few hours, days, or weeks as you please.