Black “Fur Day” deals happening at PACC

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima Animal Care Center will open its doors on Black Friday in hopes of finding new homes for the 626 pets currently at the shelter.
PACC will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but on Friday, Nov. 23, the shelter will open from noon to 5 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived for any pet with black fur, ages four months and up. The deal is good for any pet with black fur, even if they only have one black spot. The prices for the pets will be reduced 50% and a $19 licencing fee will apply to dogs. The hope is to clear out the shelter before the holidays through adoption and fostering. Families looking to do bonding can take a dog out for the day through the daytrips program. You can foster for a few hours, days, or weeks as you please.
You can also do some holiday shopping at the pet supply store, located right by the adoptions lobby. The shop is selling leashes, collars, beds, treats, and more. The store will also be open from noon to 5 p.m. and half of the proceeds will go to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center, the official nonprofit to PACC.
All pets from the PACC come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, and microchip, and a free vet visit. People who are interested in adopting a pet can look for them online or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. Normal PACC business hours are Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
Anyone interested in donating to the PACC can visit www.friendsofpacc.org. Every dollar goes towards lifesaving surgeries, medical treatments, supplies and more.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.