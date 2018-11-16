Businesses ready to cash in as El Tour hits Tucson’s streets

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Businesses are getting ready for one of southern Arizona’s signature events as El Tour de Tucson hits the streets Saturday, Nov. 17.
Visit Tucson says it’s a busy week for hotels because the event attracts an international crowd with cyclists coming from across the U.S. and countries like Canada and Japan.
Restaurants are hoping to cash in on the massive crowds. Caruso’s Italian Restaurant in downtown says it sees a big boost every year – especially the day before Tour day.
“I think the riders like to ‘carb up’ or at least eat a good meal before the race. We always do well on the Friday before the El Tour and the Saturday night as well,” manager Ande Motzkin said.
Motzkin says they start preparing three weeks before the day of the ride, buying extra supplies and adding more staff for the busy weekend. She says events like a tour are essential for their bottom line.
Visit Tucson says it’s estimating an economic impact of $16 - $20 million for the week.
