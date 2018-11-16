Closures for Thanksgiving

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Next Thursday, Nov. 22 is Thanksgiving. Here’s a quick rundown on what will be closed over the holiday weekend.
City facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23, due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will also be closed on Saturday, Nov. 24, and will instead be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19. The shelter is typically open Tuesday through Saturday.
The trash pickup on Thursday, Nov. 22, will shift to Wednesday, Nov. 21. Friday’s trash pickup will not change and no special pickups will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 21.
In addition to being closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22 and 23, The Cove will close for annual maintenance from Monday, Nov. 26, through Wednesday, Dec. 26. The Cove’s customer service desk will still be open Monday through Friday.
Wednesday, Nov. 21 - No Town Council Meeting
Thursday, Nov. 22 - Town offices closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
The Community Center will close early on Thanksgiving Day (Hours are 5 a.m. – noon; Lap pool hours 7 a.m. – Noon)
Oro Valley Aquatic Center closed all day on Thanksgiving
Friday, Nov. 23 - Town offices closed for Thanksgiving Holiday
This Thanksgiving Day, both Red Hills (west) and Rincon (east) Visitor Centers at Saguaro National Park will be closed so that staff can celebrate their own Thanksgiving holiday traditions. The park will remain open on Thursday, access to all trails and drives will be available however, no guided hikes or programs will be offered. The Western National Parks Association park stores, inside both visitor centers will also be closed.
Both visitor centers will resume normal operations again on Friday, Nov. 23 and SNP staff will be ready to help any visitor who is looking for a healthy way to burn off turkey calories by opting outside.
For more information about program offerings and things to do in the park, visit www.nps.gov/sagu
This year the park will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, for Thanksgiving Day, including all buildings and access to the park grounds.
Directions and additional information are available on the Monument’s website, http://www.nps.gov/cagr.
