December brings a new look to drive from Tucson to Phoenix

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Those who drive from Tucson to Phoenix on a regular basis have already seen the construction happening along Interstate 10 and for those who have not, there are two different Arizona Department of Transportation projects going on.
The first project will have travel along westbound I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix changing as of Wednesday, Dec. 5, when drivers switch to new travel lanes for a four mile section of I-10 near Eloy. According to ADOT new pavement has been put in place between mileposts 209 and 213, about ten miles south of Interstate 8.
Eastbound travel will also be moved to new pavement in late December or early January. According to ADOT there will still be two lanes of travel in each direction.
This project will widen I-10 to six lanes in the Eloy area, with three lanes in each direction; there will also be a new interchange with State Route 87, to include new bridges over I-10 and over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Also happening in the area, beginning 2019 a new first of its kind dust detection system will be installed, with long- and short-range radar, variable speed limits, closed-circuit cameras and new electronic message boards that will go up along I-10 from milepost 209 to 219.
The old portion of I-10 will be demolished and used to help build the new eastbound lanes, once all traffic is moved to the new lanes.
A second project, also to widen I-10 to six lanes, is taking place 10 miles away in Casa Grande. This will provide more lanes from Casa Grande to Tucson.
