Droppin’ dimes not turnovers

TUCSON, AZ - Freshman guard Brandon Williams through three games of his college career is taking care of the basketball better than any UA guard in recent seasons.
He has 16 assists and no turnovers.
Williams had eight assists in the Wildcats win over Cal Poly.
He became the first Arizona freshman since Aaron Gordon (2014) to have eight assists in a game.
He’s the first Wildcat freshman to have eight assists with no turnovers in a game since Khalid Reeves (1990).
Since 1996-97, only 12 Pac-12 freshmen have had eight or more assists in a game with no turnovers.
- (12) Reggie Moore, Washington State 2009, Portland State
- (11) Earl Watson, UCLA 1998, Washington
- (9) Brandon Granville, USC 1999, Oregon State
- (9) Deaundra Tanner, Oregon State 1997, at UC-Irvine
- (9) Adrian Oliver, Washington 2007, Arizona
- (8) Brandon Williams, Arizona 2018, Cal Poly
- (8) Lonzo Ball, UCLA, 2017, Washington
- (8) Ahmaad Rorie, Oregon 2015, at Washington State
- (8) Jonathan Loyd, Oregon 2010, North Dakota State
- (8) Luke Ridnour, Oregon 2001, at USC
- (8) Shantay Legans, Cal 1999, Hofstra
- (8) Eddie House, Arizona State 1996, Jacksonville
Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.