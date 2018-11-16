Fire destroys motor home, displaces two

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Fire destroyed a motor home and displaced the two people and their pets on Tucson’s southwest side on Friday morning, Nov. 16.
According to information from the Drexel Heights Fire District, two people and their two dogs escaped without injury from the fire at an RV park at 3551 S. San Joaquin Road.
Fire crews arrived at the scene at 5:13 a.m. and the fire was extinguished at 5:22 a.m.
Damages are estimated at $90,000.
