FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful November Weather Continues!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 16, 2018 at 3:44 AM MST - Updated November 16 at 3:44 AM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Whatever your plans are this weekend, the weather will be perfect! Sunshine with some clouds mixed in and temps around average are expected. Overnight lows will be a bit chilly so keep the jacket handy!

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

