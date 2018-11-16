FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful November Weather Continues!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Whatever your plans are this weekend, the weather will be perfect! Sunshine with some clouds mixed in and temps around average are expected. Overnight lows will be a bit chilly so keep the jacket handy!
You can check the forecast anytime with the Tucson News Now weather app, which is available for free HERE.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.
THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.