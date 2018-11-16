Gospel Rescue Mission looking for Thanksgiving banquet donations

The event will take place on the street in front of the Men’s Center at 312 W. 28th St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a free turkey and mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, fruit salad, cranberry sauce, rolls, pies, and drinks. There will be live entertainment, and local social service and community resource agencies to offer services, including free flu shots. A total of 6,000 meals will be prepared. The Gospel Rescue Mission hopes to collect 340 turkeys, 250 ready-to-eat pies, canned vegetables, fruit cocktail, cranberry sauce, and coffee.