J.O. Combs Unifies School District November Students of the Month

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The J.O. Combs Unified School District continues to partner with Banner Ironwood in a Student of the Month program, which recognizes one student every month from each of our schools.
There is a selection process in place where students are recognized for the various pillars of the Character Counts Program, which include Responsibility, Trustworthiness, Citizenship, Caring, Respect and Fairness.
This presentation takes place each month at the Regular Governing Board Meeting.
For the month of November, Ms. Sharon Lind, Chief Executive Officer at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, presented each student with a Certificate of Special Recognition.
The following students were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of Citizenship, with the representative from Banner Ironwood, the Governing Board, and Superintendent Gayle A. Blanchard:
- Jordan Litton, Combs High School, Grade 11
- Decker Andersen, Combs Middle School, Grade 8
- Madeleine Chapman, Combs Traditional Academy, Grade 4
- Alina Linderman, Ellsworth Elementary, Grade 3
- Logan Heck, Harmon Elementary, Grade 4
- Kendall Bearup, Ranch Elementary, Grade 2
- Eva Fuller, Simonton Elementary, Grade 2
