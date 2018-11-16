Kuemper, Coyotes hold on for 2-1 win over Predators

Notes: Predators D P.K. Subban was placed on injured reserve before the game with an upper-body injury, and F Viktor Arvidsson, already on injured reserve, could miss six to eight weeks with a broken thumb. ... Nashville activated D Dan Hamhuis from injured reserve for his first game since Oct. 23. ... F Austin Watson played in his first game after serving an 18-game suspension for domestic violence. ... Coyotes D Jakob Chychrun was scratched with an upper body injury and is day to day, coach Rick Tocchet said. Chychrun, after being out due to injury until his return on Tuesday in Detroit, missed his 16th game this season. ... The Coyotes announced Thursday the hiring of former U.S. Olympian Lyndsey Fry to serve as a special advisor to Coyotes' president and CEO Ahron Cohen. Fry, 26, will also be a brand ambassador for the club.