A million lights make Tohono Chul shine bright during the ‘Most Magical Time of Year’
November 15, 2018 at 5:48 PM MST - Updated November 15 at 5:48 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Holiday Nights is a Tucson twinkle light tradition that’s fun for everyone!

Stroll along paths draped with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the gardens.

Who can resist a sing-along, viewing the stars through a telescope, or local art?

Visitors are sure to enjoy the many performances located throughout the grounds while sipping hot chocolate and enjoying tasty treats!

Not finished with that holiday shopping? This is great time to shop local as the museum shops are filled with unique gifts, the gallery has an exhibit where all art is $100, and don’t forget the ultimate gift of an annual membership to Tohono Chul.

Holiday Nights takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first three Fridays and Saturdays in December, starting Nov. 30.

Tickets are $12 for members, $16 for the general public, and $3 for children ages 12 and under and are available online and at the door.

Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 - Music Schedule:

  • Tucson Jazz Institute (Fri.) 
  • Joe Bourne (Sat.)
  • Harpist Michelle Gott (Fri.)
  • Jovert Steel Drum Band (Sat.)
  • Maderas Strings Duo (Fri.)
  • Magic Mr. B (Sat.)
  • Cirque Roots (Fri. & Sat.) 
  • Santa (Fri. & Sat.)

December 7 & 8 - Music Schedule:

  • Grupo Riken (Fri.) 
  • Rene Taylor (Sat.) 
  • Domingo De Grazia Spanish Guitar Band (Fri. & Sat.) 
  • Desert Melodies (Fri.) 
  • Kathy Acosta Zavala (Sat.) 
  • Cirque Roots (Fri. & Sat.)
  • Santa (Fri. & Sat.)

December 14 & 15 - Music Schedule:

  • Arizona Star Tours (Fri.) 
  • Gus Woodrow Duo (Sat.) 
  • UA Fred Fox Jazz Band (Fri.)
  • County Line (Sat.) 
  • Mr. Nature’s Music Garden (Fri.) 
  • Gabriel Ayala (Sat.)
  • Cirque Roots (Fri. & Sat.)
  • Santa (Fri. & Sat.)

The Garden Bistro continues its annual holiday buffet tradition during Holiday Nights with special menus featured weekly.

Reservations are required as seating is limited and interested parties can call 520-742-6455 x 501 to secure their seats.

Enjoy fantastic food with friends and family for $42.95 per person, $17.50 for children ages 6-12, and children ages 5 and under eat free. Prices do not include taxes or gratuity.

Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 - Buffet Menu:

  • Chef Tossed Salad Bar
  • Chef’s Board 
  • Garden Herb Rubbed Sirloin 
  • Seafood Gnocchi
  • Assorted Pies, Cakes, Tartlets, Bread Puddings

December 7 & 8 - Buffet Menu:

  • Chef Tossed Salad Bar 
  • Chef’s Board 
  • Smoke Tohono Meatloaf 
  • Sesame Miso Dressed Salmon
  • Assorted Pies, Cakes, Tartlets, Bread Puddings

December 14 & 15 - Buffet Menu:

  • Chef Tossed Salad Bar 
  • Chef’s Board 
  • Green Chile Corn Chowder 
  • Sweet Tater Hash & Roasted Beef
  • Assorted Pies, Cakes, Tartlets, Bread Puddings

