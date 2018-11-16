Operation Deep Freeze starts as Tucson shelters seek donations

"It's just a safety factor because we don't want the homeless community to be out in the parks cold," said Corey Leith, Public Relations Director for the Salvation Army of Tucson. "When you're out there in the parks, and it's 12:00 p.m., you don't think it's going to drop to 35 degrees or even lower. They're going to be unprepared. That's why Operation Deep Freeze is so important at the Salvation Army. We want to help those who are in need."