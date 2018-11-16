OVERTIME: Salpointe Catholic, Sahuaro, Sabino one win from state title games

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - There is only a few games left in the high school football season but southern Arizona is guaranteed to have at least one team in a state title game.
The Tucson area has three teams left in the semifinal round -- Salpointe Catholic and Sahuaro in Division 4A and Sabino in 3A.
The top-seeded Salpointe Catholic Lancers (12-0) are playing No. 5 Sahuaro Cougars (10-2) in a semifinal at Mountain View High in Marana. The winner will face either Desert Edge or Saguaro in the 4A title game, which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson.
Salpointe Catholic and Sahuaro played earlier this year with the Lancers coming away with a 28-12 win.
Saguaro, which has won a state crown in six of the last seven seasons, defeated Salpointe Catholic 28-7 in the 4A final last year.
Sabino, ranked No. 6 in Division 3A, is facing second-seeded Yuma Catholic in a semifinal at Shadow Mountain High in Phoenix. The winner will play either Valley Christian or Northwest Christian in the 3A finale, which is set for Friday, Nov. 23 at Campo Verde High in Gilbert.
To see the brackets and pairings for all divisions, go HERE.
DIVISION 4A
No. 5 Sahuaro vs. No. 1 Salpointe Catholic at Marana Mountain View, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 3A
No. 6 Sabino vs. No. 2 Yuma Catholic at Phoenix Shadow Mountain, 7 p.m.
