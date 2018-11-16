Soldiers continue “hardening” the border near Nogales

NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Work continues for the soldiers as they add more razor wire to the fence near the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales.
"It has been a challenge it is not a standard mission set that we train for back at Ft. Hood as army engineers our job is to solve difficult problems for whoever we are suppprting," said Lt. Colonel Chad Caldwell.
Lt. Col Caldwell and his soldiers are from Ft. Hood, Texas and have been in Arizona for almost two weeks.
Their mission from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, attach the razor wire to a fence that is up high and not on level ground.
"Regardless of where we are in the world, whether we are training back in Ft. Hood, Texas or whether we are in Tucson, AZ, Iraq or Afghanistan we provide capable ability for whoever we are supporting," said Lt. Col. Caldwell. "So we have engineered a solution to be able to provide support they requested."
According to Lt. Col. Caldwell his group's motto is "Let us try" and these soldiers have figured out a solution to the fence.
"We found a system to make it work," said Sgt 1st class Douglas Hughes. "It's not that difficult, it's going up pretty quickly now." Sgt. 1st Class Hughes and his engineering battalion are working west of the DeConcini Port of Entry near Nogales.
"We have blocked two lanes and they asked us to put in some conex so we have done that the guys have been working hard," said Sgt. 1st Class Hughes.
While the soldiers are working on the fence, Martin Osorio is meeting with his family for the first time in 12 years.
"I wish I could touch them and give them a hug, but they can only touch my finger," said Osorio.
Osorio doesn't think the razor wire is the answer. He also thinks that the caravan of migrants is not headed towards Nogales.
"I do think it is being done for a political reason and not for the safety," he said. "Instead of having the soldiers here, we can use them for something more important they are here wasting their time."
The soldiers working here at the fence are expected to be here working through Thanksgiving.
One problem they may not have a solution for, being away from family during the holidays.
"It's a natural human reaction to be disappointed during a holiday to not be at home," said Lt. Col. Caldwell. "I have a wife and two kids at home as well and I am going to miss them and they're going to miss me. None of us could be done with without the support of our families back home."
“Our role is to support CBP and do whatever they as us to do,” said Sgt. 1st Class Hughes.
