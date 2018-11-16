Sun Tran to detour for El Tour De Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Multiple Sun Tran buses will be accommodating the El Tour de Tucson event this Saturday. Passengers may experience delays from traffic and are encouraged to plan accordingly.
Sun Tran Routes 3,7,12,16,18,23,34 and 37 will be on detour from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17th. Route 18 will detour beginning Friday Nov. 16th at 6 p.m.
Passengers are encouraged to visit www.suntran.com to view live bus tracking or call customer service at (520) 792 9222. For more information visit www.perimeterbicycling.com/el-tour-de-tucson.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.