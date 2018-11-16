Tucson airport prepares for busy holiday

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thousands of airports across the United States are getting ready for what could be the busiest Thanksgiving travel week ever.
That includes the Tucson International Airport, which is expecting 150,000 passengers to go through TUS in the 11 days surrounding Thanksgiving.
That is about 35 percent more per day than the average, according to airport officials.
Below is a list of the busiest and least busiest days from Nov. 15-26 based on the number of available seats.
Busiest days
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Sunday, Nov. 25
Monday, Nov. 26
Friday, Nov. 16
Saturday, Nov. 24
Least busy days
Thursday, Nov. 22
Friday, Nov. 23
Saturday, Nov. 17
Sunday, Nov. 18
Thursday, Nov. 15
Whether you’re flying yourself or having family and friends fly in, airport officials remind you to be patient and arrive on time or even earlier.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.