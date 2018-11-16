University of Arizona student-led EMS program highlights National Collegiate EMS Week

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It is National Collegiate EMS Week, a time to recognize the work of hundreds of student-run Emergency Medical Service programs across the country.
That includes UAEMS, the University of Arizona's volunteer EMS division.
"We are on call 24-7, 365 days a year," says Assistant Chief Catie Sikora. "We see a variety of different calls from behavioral to medical. They can be students, they can be professors, really anyone that is on campus and needs our help."
The group of around 90 students work continuous shifts, and go through an entire semester of training before being sent out on their own emergency calls.
"It has really helped me in my confidence," says Katherine Kost, who has been a part of the program for four years. "Getting to know people and being out there has been great."
"I love the excitement," says Timothy Gustafson. "You go out on a call, you never know what is going to happen when you get there."
UAEMS respond to an average of two dozens calls a week, and occasionally many more than that.
It is a not a role to take on lightly. Stressful, long hours are a part of the gig.
"A lot of us love it because we're giving back to our campus and the students as well," says Sikora.
"We're all students and we're trying to work towards the same thing," says Gustafson. "So it's good to help out one of your own everytime."
For more information on the program, click here.
