CHAMPS! Pima Soccer wins national title

It’s the 1st men’s soccer championship in program history

The third time in the National Tournament final was the charm for the Pima Aztecs (Raymond Suarez/Pima Athletics)
By David Kelly | November 17, 2018 at 3:48 PM MST - Updated November 17 at 4:10 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - #1 Pima College beat Barton College (NC) 2-1 in overtime on Saturday in Daytona, Florida to win the NJCAA Division I men’s soccer national championship.

It’s the first title in program history.

The Aztecs had previously appeared in the National Tournament final in 1988, losing to Mercer County (NJ) 2-1 and in 1999 when Pima fell to State Fair (MO) 3-2. State Fair though later was forced to vacate that championship.

PCC (26-2) fell behind in the title match 1-0 but tied the affair in the second half on a goal by Isaias German and then secured the result in the second overtime period on a goal by star midfielder Hugo Kametani.

Kametani, a sophomore from Japan, scored goals in all four of the Aztecs matches at the National Tournament, three of which were game-winners.

