CHAMPS! Pima Soccer wins national title

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - #1 Pima College beat Barton College (NC) 2-1 in overtime on Saturday in Daytona, Florida to win the NJCAA Division I men’s soccer national championship.
It’s the first title in program history.
The Aztecs had previously appeared in the National Tournament final in 1988, losing to Mercer County (NJ) 2-1 and in 1999 when Pima fell to State Fair (MO) 3-2. State Fair though later was forced to vacate that championship.
PCC (26-2) fell behind in the title match 1-0 but tied the affair in the second half on a goal by Isaias German and then secured the result in the second overtime period on a goal by star midfielder Hugo Kametani.
Kametani, a sophomore from Japan, scored goals in all four of the Aztecs matches at the National Tournament, three of which were game-winners.
