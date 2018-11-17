David Salomon crosses the finish line first in El Tour de Tucson

David Salomon crosses the finish line first in El Tour de Tucson
By Tucson News Now | November 17, 2018 at 11:55 AM MST - Updated November 17 at 12:07 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The lead riders in the 2018 El Tour de Tucson have crossed the finish line at Armory Park in downtown Tucson.

The 100-mile ride began at 7 a.m. and the top group crossed the finish line at approximately 11 a.m.

Thousands will still be racing until at least 5 p.m. and several roads in the Tucson area will remain closed as law enforcement works to keep everyone safe. A list of the road closures is available HERE while changes to the Sun Tran routes is HERE.

[ Local businesses cash in as El Tour hits Tucson’s streets ]

The top male finisher in the big event was David Salomon, of Ciudad Obregon. He finished the 100-mile race in 3 hours 56 minutes and 35.89 seconds.

(El Tour de Tucson Twitter)

The top female finisher was Shelby Reynolds, of Cypress, California. She finished the race in 4 hours 14 minutes and 29.16 seconds.

More results can be found HERE.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.