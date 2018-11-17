TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It is the 13th annual Family Festival in the Park event Saturday, Nov. 17.
Taking place at Reid Park, the free event runs from ten to two in the afternoon.
Participants will pay a one dollar admission fee which will go toward the Reid Park Zoo’s Conservation Fund. The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will also be collecting donations of canned foods.
Activities like games, face painting, inflatables, tennis, crafts, and class demonstrations will be available at the festival. Volunteers from Friends of the Reid Park Rose Garden will also be giving tours of the garden during the event.
Hosting the festival this year is Cigna and Tucson Parks and Recreation.
