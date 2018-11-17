Katie Hobbs becomes next Arizona Secretary of State

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Secretary-elect Katie Hobbs released the following statement after winning her race to be Arizona’s chief elections official:
“Tonight we won the race for Arizona’s Secretary of State. I want to thank all of my supporters, volunteers, staff and Arizona voters for entrusting me with this responsibility. As Secretary of State, I will work to ensure that every eligible voter – Republican, Democrat, Independent, Green, Libertarian – can cast your ballot with the confidence that your vote counts and your voice matters, and do so in a way that is meaningful and convenient for you.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.