OVERTIME: No doubt about it

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Top-seed Salpointe Catholic steamrolled their way Friday night into a Conference 4A state championship game rematch with #2 seed Scottsdale Saguaro.
The Lancers (13-0) behind four rushing touchdowns from junior running back Bijan Robinson buried Sahuaro 53-6.
This game was never in doubt as the Lancers put up all 53 of their points in the first half.
Robinson scored on runs of 35, 58, 15 and three yards giving him 35 touchdowns on his Salpointe Catholic career, breaking the previous school record of 32 held by Cam Denson.
Sergio Sanchez scored a defensive touchdown on a 25-yard fumble return to push the Lancers up 20-0 in the first quarter.
Mario Padilla, working out of the Wildcat formation, followed that with a 33-yard touchdown run and the rout was on.
Lancers senior quarterback Devin Green, who transferred to Salpointe Catholic from Sahuaro after his sophomore season, threw a pair of touchdown passes, a 71-yarder to Lathan Ransom and one of 26 yards to Xavier Farhang.
The game went to mercy timing (running clock) after the score by Farhang.
Sahuaro (10-3) scored their lone touchdown late in the 4th quarter on a 99-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Devyn Roberts to senior Cam Williams.
The loss ended the Cougars best season since their run to the state title game in 1999.
The Lancers have now won all four meetings this century with Sahuaro and lead the all-time series 16-11-1.
Salpointe Catholic will be making their fourth appearance in a football state championship game (1-3). The Lancers lone title came in 2013.
The Conference 4A state championship game between Salpointe Catholic and Scottsdale Saguaro (12-1) will be on November 30 at Arizona Stadium.
The Sabercats beat the Lancers last December 28-7 on UA’s home field to win their fifth straight state championship and 11th overall.
