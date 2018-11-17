Pulitzer Board tells Junot Diaz he is 'welcome' to remain

The board announced Friday that an independent review "did not find evidence warranting" Diaz's departure and that the author would be "welcome" to complete his term, which ends in April. The monthslong review was conducted by the Washington D.C. law firm Williams & Connolly. It followed an allegation by writer Zinzi Clemmons that Diaz had forcibly kissed her. Other female writers on social media shared their encounters with Diaz.